720 public domain PBR textures. And counting...
Popular Materials Latest Materials About/Contact Website Statistics Support CC0 Textures

Free textures have never looked this good!

CC0Textures.com offers a library containing hundreds of detailed PBR materials with displacement-, normal- and roughness maps in resolutions of up to 8192px for photorealistic rendering.

Check out the latest releases!

The library is growing constantly. There is usually a new texture every day, here are the latest creations:
Show all assets

What's trending?

Among all the new releases of the last 30 days these have gained new downloads particularly fast.

All categories

Explore the library by category

TilesPaving StonesBricksFabricWoodGroundMetalWood FloorRockConcreteRocksPlanksRoad LinesFacadeAsphaltCarpetLeatherMetal WalkwaySurface ImperfectionsLeaf SetGravelWood SidingTerrazzoBarkSmearScattered LeavesChipRustBackdropSnowFenceLeakingPainted PlasterTapePaintMarblePlasticPainted MetalCorrugated SteelRoofing TilesScratchesPipeWrinkles BrushDiamond PlateFingerprintsManhole CoverFoliageIceChainmailRopeChristmas Tree OrnamentTactile PavingChipboardTree EndLeafCandyMetal PlatesPlasterPaper3D AppleWood ChipsSign3D RockCorkFlower SetPine NeedlesFootstepsGrateRock BrushPaintingPaving Edge

Watch the trailer!

Don't get lost in licensing plans or usage restrictions!

All assets released on CC0Textures.com fall under the Creative Commons CC0 license. You can use them for any purpose, for free, forever. There is no need to give credit.

Take whatever you need!

There is no registration, no daily download limit or other restrictions!

Powered by Patreon!

CC0Textures.com is funded via Patreon! Patrons of CC0 Textures get some exclusive bonuses:

  • Early and automated access via Google Drive.
  • Faster access to some "behind-the-scenes"-material, including tutorials.
  • Ability to vote on new textures via Trello.
Support CC0 Textures!

Trusted by the community!

CC0 Textures is being used by thousands of people around the world:
  • ~80.000 total unique visitors per month.
  • ~200.000 downloads per month
Check out the gallery of community creations
(I know that many of you don't like Pinterest, feel free to suggest alternatives)


Made by StruffelProductions (Lennart Demes) 2017-2019


Contact: hello[at]cc0textures.com